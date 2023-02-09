KEARNEY – After spending over 30 years in residence halls that were built to be temporary, the University of Nebraska at Kearney fraternity members have a new place to call home.

On Wednesday, UNK celebrated a new era for Fraternity and Sorority Life at UNK with a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony of the newly renovated Martin Hall. The reopening of Martin Hall is the first phase of a $32.65 million project that will replace and upgrade the on-campus housing for fraternity and sorority members.

The newly renovated Martin Hall reopened last month, and it houses the Delta Tau Delta, Phi Delta Theta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Sigma Tau Gamma fraternities. Previously, those chapters were located on the west side of campus in University Residence North and University Residence South.

URN and URS were built in 1991 and 1992 as a temporary and quick solution to housing needs for the fraternity and sorority community, which was moved onto campus to provide a safe, education-centered environment for members, according to a press release from UNK Communications. The buildings were designed to last 20 years, and they had the highest annual maintenance and operating costs among UNK’s residence halls.

Martin Hall was redesigned with a new vision of collaboration amongst the fraternities while respecting chapter cultures, said Kelly Bartling, vice chancellor for enrollment management and marketing.

“When you tour, you’ll find chapter rooms that carry on the legacy and ideals of the individual fraternities, each with its own space. But you’ll also see areas such as this great hall, where fraternities and individual members can collaborate and participate in activities together,” Bartling added in her address to the crowd of nearly 200 attendants.

The 42,500-square-foot building is located east of the Nebraskan Student Union. It has 80 total beds, with dedicated housing pods for individual fraternities and flexible housing units designed to meet the chapters’ future needs. Each fraternity has its own chapter room and lounge, and there are shared study areas throughout the building. The “great room” on the main floor serves as an event space for the entire FSL community.

“Martin Hall puts our fraternities in the heart of campus where the members and their leadership will be more visible. Combined with the new sorority building directly to the north, the new fraternity and sorority complex will be a place where future students will want to live and a community to be a part of,” Bartling said.

The new 41,200-square-foot, 165-bed residence hall north of Martin Hall is currently under construction and will house UNK’s four Panhellenic sororities – Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Phi, Alpha Xi Delta and Gamma Phi Beta. That building will feature a similar layout with chapter rooms, chapter lounges, study areas, assigned housing pods and flexible housing units, along with meeting and lounge space for UNK’s three multicultural chapters – the Lambda Theta Nu and Sigma Lambda Gamma sororities and Sigma Lambda Beta fraternity.

The sorority members will reside in URN and URS until the new residence hall is complete. Those buildings are also being used to temporarily house employees who were relocated because of other campus construction projects at Calvin T. Ryan Library and Warner Hall. URN and URS will be razed after the new housing complex is complete.

“Greek students are incredible representative of what it means to be a Loper through their enthusiastic and lively presence on campus to their outstanding academic and service achievements,” said Emily Saadi, UNK student body president and student regent. “They are at the heart of our thriving community, and now their home being moved to the center of our physical campus matches that reality.”