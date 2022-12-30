 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Year’s Day alters refuse collection schedule in Kearney

Refuse Collection

The city of Kearney’s Sanitation Division has announced changes to its refuse collection schedule for the New Year's Day holiday.

 Mike Konz

Kearney Underground: City garbage truck drivers empty approximately 800 containers a day, including garbage, yard waste and recycling. Rick Ellmers, who is driving his truck here, said he averages two trips a day to the landfill to empty his truck.

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that the New Year’s Day holiday will cause the following changes, effective Monday through Friday, for the refuse collection system, the Kearney Area Recycling Center and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill.

Residential collection:

• Trash collection scheduled for Monday through Thursday will be delayed one day.

• Recycling will remain as scheduled.

Commercial collection:

• Trash collection scheduled for Monday will be delayed one day.

• Recycling collection will remain as scheduled.

Closings:

• The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed Monday.

• Solid Waste Agency Landfill will close at 2 p.m. Saturday and will reopen and resume normal business hours Tuesday.

