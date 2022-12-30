New Year’s Day alters refuse collection schedule in Kearney

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that the New Year’s Day holiday will cause the following changes, effective Monday through Friday, for the refuse collection system, the Kearney Area Recycling Center and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill.
Residential collection:
• Trash collection scheduled for Monday through Thursday will be delayed one day.
• Recycling will remain as scheduled.
Commercial collection:
• Trash collection scheduled for Monday will be delayed one day.
• Recycling collection will remain as scheduled.
Closings:
• The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed Monday.
• Solid Waste Agency Landfill will close at 2 p.m. Saturday and will reopen and resume normal business hours Tuesday.