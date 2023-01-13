New Tommy's Express Car Wash will open in Kearney in mid-March

KEARNEY – Ben Conover and his partner Matt Preister are all in on Kearney’s car wash business.
Sometime around mid-March, when they open their bright red Tommy’s Express Car Wash in north Kearney, they’ll know if their investment of time and money was worth it.
Conover and Preister spent several years scouting for the best location in Kearney and then paid $7 million to buy the land and build their car wash.
“We were able to find the right land, and three years later here we are,” Conover said. “We’ve made a very significant investment, but Kearney will be very strong.”
Conover and Preister’s car wash business, Nebraska Tunnel Wash I LLC, is headquartered in Norfolk. They have Tommy’s Express locations in Norfolk, Columbus and Grand Island, and soon they will open their Kearney car wash at 39th Street and Second Avenue – the busiest intersection in north Kearney.
Location is key to success, along with population and customer traffic. The Norfolk business partners scout for towns of 20,000 or more and believe they have a winner in Kearney because of the city’s strong retail attraction.
Conover said the city’s retail success means thousands of vehicles pass the Tommy Express location daily, and that gives Kearney the potential to eclipse car wash traffic at the Tommy Express in Grand Island.
“It’s fun to see the growth and potential,” Conover said about the technological tweaks that help eliminate or minimize waiting time. “With the capacity of these car washes, you can’t get too many members.”
Conover expects 1,000 cars per day will go through the Kearney car wash, about the same as Grand Island.
Most automatic car washes slowly tow customers’ vehicles through the system of spray nozzles, chemical baths, brushes and rinses. Tommy’s Express doesn’t tow cars – instead it transports them on conveyor belts through the washing tunnel. Conover said customers learn to efficiently enter the Tommy’s Express tunnel. It’s not unusual to see vehicles separated by just a couple of feet.
The efficiency boosts customer volume. Conover said on the second day after opening Tommy’s Express in Grand Island, they washed 1,800 cars. The Tommy’s Express technology and business philosophy were developed by company founder Tom Essenburg of Holland, Michigan, who was inducted into the International Car Wash Association’s Hall of Fame in 2019.
Tommy’s Express customers will use cell phone apps to purchase individual washes and to subscribe to Tommy’s Express services. There are four levels of car washes beginning with the “quality” wash for $8 up to $17 for the “works,” which contains ceramic wax, tire shine and “every bell and whistle that we have,” Conover said. Mid-range washes are $11 and $14.
Charity is a large part of the Tommy’s Express business plan, according to the pair. Conover said, during the Kearney opening, a donation will be made to Nebraska Make-A-Wish.
Conover said his car wash will be meticulously maintained, including hourly pauses to clean the car wash and remove trash. The car wash’s large glass windows will be cleaned monthly. It’s all a part of the franchise’s marketing strategy, Conover said.
“Tommy’s car washes even have their own smell,” he said.
