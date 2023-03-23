KEARNEY — “Tumbleweed Symphony,” the sculpture that was commissioned for the Merryman Performing Arts Center, will be installed between noon and 3 p.m. today.

The sculpture will be lifted into its final display space high above the lobby between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

"Tumbleweed Symphony" will be made of glass and bronze and hang from the ceiling in an impressive 13-foot-diameter, suspended kinetic work of art. The mobile was commissioned by artist Les Bruning of Omaha. Bruning came up with the artistic concept and named the piece. KHS art students had the opportunity to learn from this professional artist during the nine-month process of designing and developing this massive sculpture and will be on hand to see it installed.

"In western and central Nebraska, one of the manifestations of the wind is the constant rolling of tumbleweeds across the plains,” said Bruning. “In this suspended brass and glass kinetic mobile, the swirling winds are depicted with moving arms delicately balanced with clear glass balls infused with streaks of gold on the inside of the circle and counter-balanced with glass spines on the outside edges. A tumbleweed that creates a symphony of movement and captures the natural light from the windows in the two-story lobby.”

The Merryman received an $11,218 grant from the Mid-America Arts Alliance and the National Endowment for the Arts as part of its annual Artistic Innovations grant program for the commissioned sculpture and student engagement project. Additional funding was provided by Scott D. and Rochelle Morris. The theater of the Merryman Performing Arts Center is named after the Scott D. Morris family.

Nebraska Public Media, who has been covering the sculpture since its inception, will be covering the installation for a Nebraska story that will premiere in May. Central Elementary students will be observing from the second-floor lobby.

The Merryman has more than 670 season members from 56 rural communities who attend an annual series of nationally-touring music, theater and dance performances. The Merryman also welcomes thousands of audience members to enjoy performances by local, regional and national artists sponsored by the Kearney Concert Association, Kearney Symphony Orchestra, Axtell Oratorio Society and Crane River Theater Company. The Merryman serves as a cultural “hub” for the community, hosting nearly 150 events each year.