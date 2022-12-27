New airline tops city news in 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Kearney Hub’s newsroom staff has selected top stories from each beat and is highlighting those stories as 2022 comes to a close. Today’s installment about the Hub’s municipal coverage marks the beginning of our year-end highlights.

***

KEARNEY — With passenger boardings achieving records each month, it was a shock to Kearney travelers when SkyWest — flying as United Express — announced in March it was walking away from federally subsidized commuter service at 31 airports, including Kearney Regional Airport.

Behind the scenes, SkyWest and many other smaller U.S. commuter airlines were struggling to keep pilots in the cockpit, so with a chronic pilot shortage, SkyWest abandoned Kearney to focus pilot resources on more lucrative flights.

The struggle to maintain commuter service at Kearney Regional Airport was selected by the Kearney Hub news staff as the top story on the municipal beat in 2022.

City Manager Michael Morgan led Kearney’s efforts to maintain air service and hunt for an airline to replace SkyWest. With the search under way, Morgan called upon travelers to continue flying out of Kearney. The city manager said the record passenger numbers would aid in recruiting a new airline.

In August — six months after SkyWest announced its departure — Morgan and the city of Kearney struck a deal with the federal Department of Transportation and a growing regional airline, Denver Air Connection, to take over SkyWest’s flights from Kearney.

Denver Air Connection began service in Kearney on Nov. 1. Aside from the color scheme of its 50-passenger jetliners, Denver Air Connection’s service and amenities pretty much matched those provided by SkyWest. The new airline with the green and blue color scheme features bookings, connections and baggage transfers that access United Airlines’ and American Airlines’ global network.

City officials were anticipating a record-breaking 30,000 boardings in 2022 when SkyWest announced it was dropping Kearney. The previous passenger record was 25,000.

“With our passenger load and recent history, we were very attractive,” Morgan said about recruiting airline to take over service to Denver.

At the time Denver Air Connection was named as Kearney’s new commuter carrier, the growing airline was serving 14 destinations across a 9-state region from Arizona to Michigan.

The airline was planning to expand into Cortez, Colorado, in October, with flights to and from Denver and Phoenix. Kearney is the airline’s 16th stop. With its partnerships with United Airlines and American Airlines, the airline can connect fliers to Chicago, Minneapolis, Dallas, Phoenix and Denver.

Other top municipal beat stories in 2022 included:

Terminal expansion

Complementing the upswing in travel out of Kearney Regional Airport, the city is tapping CARES Act federal funding to expand and remodel its passenger terminal. Recently, the city announced it has received a $6.3 million grant for the terminal project, all of which will be paid by federal money. Much of the focus will be on improving the terminal’s capacity to handle more passengers. That means an additional 4,325 square feet of space, including room for the TSA checkpoint and secure seating after travelers have cleared the checkpoint.

The terminal’s free parking also has been expanded.

Second Avenue overpass

For eight months, motorists dodged barricades and closed traffic lanes while Wilke Contracting chiseled away deteriorating components and breathed new life into the Second Avenue overpass.

The overpass dates to 1963 when it was built. It opened in 1964. Kearney’s director of public works, Andy Harter, said that from an engineering perspective, the structural repairs that were completed during the project were much needed. City crews installed new LED lights during the completion of the project as well.

Third large water tower

Sometime in October 2023 Kearney’s new 2-million-gallon water tower will go online. An out-of-state contractor, Caldwell Tanks, is handling construction of the tower near 48th Street and Avenue N in northeast Kearney.

The city is spending more than $4.9 million building the new water tower. When it’s complete, the structure will boost Kearney’s storage to 5.5 million gallons. That water will be available in case of fires. Also, because the city’s three large towers are elevated well above ground level, they help pressurize the water that’s delivered to Kearney’s homes, businesses and other users.

On average, the 33,790 residents of Kearney consume about 6.3 million gallons of water per day, so adding the new water tower will provide for current needs as well as future needs.

License plate readers

Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh told the Kearney City Council on Dec. 20 that an automated license plate reader system has completed a 60-day trial, which included 28 readers throughout the city. Waugh said the security cameras are leased through Flock Safety for $2,500 per year. The main purpose of the plate readers, Waugh said, is to “deter, prevent and solve crime.”

The cameras perform what could be called “vehicle fingerprinting” by capturing the image of license plates as vehicles pass, but the system can’t be used by the city on state highways, per policy set by Gov. Pete Ricketts, Waugh said.

A memorandum of understanding with Buffalo County is being considered to provide the Sheriff’s Office with access to the system.