LINCOLN — The Nebraska judicial branch's internal intranet was attacked by hackers this week.

But State Court Administrator Corey Steel said Friday: "There was no compromise of sensitive data related to court cases or personally identifiable information."

Steele said on Wednesday the Administrative Office of Courts and Probation was informed of a claimed cyberattack on the judicial branch's internal intranet.

They immediately began reviewing logs of the intranet to determine the nature and scope of the attack.

"Through the course of the investigation, a screenshot of our intranet site was found and posted by the group claiming the attack," Steele said in a statement. "The Nebraska Judicial Branch intranet was targeted along with governmental entities in other states."

Steele said the state judicial branch takes cybersecurity seriously.

"We continue to conduct a thorough investigation to assess the breach’s extent, identify vulnerabilities, and strengthen our security posture," he said. "Additional safeguards and enhancements are being implemented to mitigate future incidents."