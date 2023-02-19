LINCOLN – Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) is reminding producers of the availability of two programs announced by USDA earlier this year that wrap up and fill remaining gaps in previous natural disaster and pandemic assistance.

The Emergency Relief Program (ERP) Phase 2 and the 2020 Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program (PARP) are revenue-based assistance programs, and producers who are interested in applying will need to use information from their tax documents or other personal financial records as part of the application process.

The application period is open through June 2.

“Producers have faced a host of crises in recent years,” said John Berge, Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency state executive director. “ERP 2 and PARP are different from other FSA disaster programs. They focus on the revenue of the producer in order to fill in gaps previous assistance programs may have missed. It’s a holistic approach that will help provide producers with the support they need to continue feeding our communities.

“Unlike most FSA disaster program applications, those for ERP 2 and PARP rely heavily on a producer’s personal financial records,” Berge said. “It will require some effort on the producer’s part to generate the financial information necessary to determine program eligibility and complete the application or applications.”

Nebraska FSA is coordinating with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center for Agricultural Profitability for an educational webinar on these two programs. It is scheduled for noon March 2.

Registration for the webinar is free and can be found at cap.unl.edu/webinars. FSA officials also briefly will highlight other disaster assistance programs during this webinar, including those designed to address the ongoing drought.

For more information, producers should contact their local USDA service center or reference the ERP Phase Two Fact Sheet, PARP Fact Sheet or the ERP Phase Two-PARP Comparison Fact Sheet. Websites for each program can be found at www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/emergency-relief and www.farmers.gov/coronavirus/pandemic- assistance/parp.