LINCOLN — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding drivers to keep their focus on the road to help keep themselves and other motorists safe.

“Taking your attention off the road while driving is extremely dangerous,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Younger drivers have a higher rate of texting while driving, but motorists of all ages are engaging in this dangerous habit. We encourage all drivers to create a new habit to eliminate the temptation. When you buckle up, put the phone down.”

Nationwide, 3,522 people were killed in distracted driving crashes in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Nebraska State Patrol and numerous law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up this week to raise awareness on the dangers of distracted driving.

The "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." initiative is a nationwide effort organized by NHTSA running through Sunday, April 9. During the week, troopers, deputies and officers will be on patrol across the state, watching for dangerous driving. NSP’s portion of this effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $14,160 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has a number of resources available to educate young drivers on the dangers of distracted driving. To learn more, visit the Buckle Up Phone Down page on the NDOT website.