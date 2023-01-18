Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest Colorado man near Elm Creek after road rage incident

ELM CREEK – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.

The driver, identified as Jose Rolison, 40, of Denver, Colorado, was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun. He was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

NSP reminds all motorists to report suspected road rage incidents by calling 911.