Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest Colorado man near Elm Creek after road rage incident

Sixteen new Nebraska State Troopers from the 66th basic recruit class are ready to serve in communities across the state.

ELM CREEK – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.

The driver, identified as Jose Rolison, 40, of Denver, Colorado, was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun. He was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

NSP reminds all motorists to report suspected road rage incidents by calling 911.

