GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska State Patrol recently announced the promotion of two NSP leaders to the rank of captain.

Captain Andy Ecklund has been promoted to the position of NSP director of training in command of the NSP Training Academy, based in Grand Island. Captain Dean Riedel has been promoted to be commander of NSP Troop C, which serves much of central Nebraska.

“These two leaders have been exceptional in their service to Nebraska for years,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Their experience has not only earned the respect of our teammates across the state, but their proven leadership will be a tremendous asset to our troopers, investigators, recruits and professional staff.”

Ecklund, a 16-year NSP veteran, has most recently served as assistant director of training for the last three years. Prior to his time at the Training Academy, Ecklund has also served as a leader in the Patrol Division, based in Grand Island, as well as a member of the NSP SWAT Team, Drug Recognition Expert and as an instructor in several disciplines.

“Training is critical to our team at the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Captain Ecklund. “From the recruits training to earn their badge to the troopers and investigators with decades of service, our Training Academy team works tirelessly to provide the best training and instruction to serve the people of Nebraska. I’m proud to be on this team and eager to continue this important work.”

Riedel has most recently served as a lieutenant in the Troop C Patrol Division. During his 23 years with NSP, Riedel has served in the Carrier Enforcement Division, Patrol Division, Investigative Services and Police Service Dog Division. Riedel has also served on the NSP SWAT Team, Mobile Field Force and is a certified Leadership in Police Organizations instructor.

“Our Troop C personnel are hard-working and provide exceptional service to a large area,” said Captain Riedel. “I started my career with NSP in the tri-cities area and have called this area home for several years. I’m honored to lead this team as we continue to serve the people of central Nebraska and work to keep people safe on the roadways and in our great communities.”