LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol is proud to announce the creation of a new wellness app designed to benefit the troopers, investigators and professional staff serving across Nebraska.

“Mental and physical wellness is critical for our ability to serve the people of Nebraska,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’re striving for NSP to be on the leading edge of caring for the wellness of our personnel. Combined with the resources already available to our team, this new customized wellness app adds a tool for our teammates and families to proactively address wellness or get quick access to additional resources if they need help.”

NSP personnel and their family members will have confidential, 24/7 access to the app. It includes a wellness toolkit addressing dozens of behavioral health topics as well as videos and guides on physical, mental and nutritional topics. The app also serves as a direct way to reach members of the NSP Peer Support program, NSP Chaplains and the Employee Assistance Program.

The app was created by Cordico, the leader in public safety wellness technology and part of Lexipol, an internationally recognized leader in law enforcement policy, training and officer safety initiatives. Cordico has created similar apps for hundreds of first responder agencies and other organizations across the country.