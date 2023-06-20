LINCOLN — Twelve new Nebraska State Patrol troopers are ready to hit the road. Members of the Nebraska State Patrol’s 67th Basic Recruit Class received their badges and were sworn in Friday during a ceremony at the State Capitol in Lincoln.

“These new troopers are eager to serve, and we are excited to have them join the team,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Over the last six months, they’ve been through difficult training designed to prepare them to serve with compassion, integrity and dedication. Camp 67 is ready to serve the public and join the NSP mission to keep Nebraska safe.”

The 12 members of Camp 67 come to NSP from communities across Nebraska, Iowa and Texas. The newly sworn-in troopers have completed 22 weeks of training, including extensive live-action training scenarios and rigorous academic instruction. Their training now continues in the field, pairing with veteran troopers in the field training process.

Outstanding performance in several areas of training was recognized with awards during the graduation ceremony. Recruit Brett Evans, of Omaha, received the Superintendent’s Leadership Award. Recruit Dylan Frerichs, of Houston, Texas, was honored with the O.H. Witt Academic Achievement Award as well as the D.R. Shearer Marksmanship Award. Recruit Gabriella Ochoa, of Grand Island, was awarded the Captain Mark Williams Core Values Award. Recruit Dylan Grassmyer, of Stanton, was honored with the R.J. Buchholz Physical Fitness Award.

Gov. Jim Pillen provided remarks during Friday’s graduation ceremony, held in the rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office.

“These 12 graduates are embarking on a career path that is truly selfless,” Pillen said. “As citizens, we are grateful for their public service in law enforcement. The training they have undertaken is proof of their dedication to the badge they represent. We must remember to always share our appreciation for what they do to serve and protect.”

The graduates of Camp 67 are:

Wyatt Anderson of Gothenburg.

Kak Ayaj of Lincoln.

Iris Bishop of Alliance.

Margarita Clouse of Lexington.

Noah Coleman of Creston, Iowa.

Brett Evans of Omaha.

Dylan Frerichs of Houston, Texas.

Dylan Grassmyer of Stanton.

Gage Hyberger of Lincoln.

Hunter Lassen of St. Paul.

Gabriella Ochoa of Grand Island.

Seth Reighard of Lincoln.

The 68th Basic Recruit Camp for NSP is scheduled to begin training on July 5. Applications for Camp 69 are scheduled to open in the next few months with camp scheduled to begin in January 2024. Anyone interested can get information about the hiring process, the training provided to recruits and the benefits of becoming a trooper by visiting NebraskaTroopers.com.