LINCOLN — As Nebraskans and visitors enjoy recreation areas across the state, Nebraska State Patrol troopers will be partnering with local agencies and Nebraska Game and Parks officers to keep Nebraska’s state recreation areas safe throughout the summer months.

“Nebraska’s lakes and rec areas have a lot to offer,” said Colonel John Bolduc, NSP superintendent. “Whether you’re boating, swimming, fishing or enjoying the beach, please do so safely and follow the laws and guidelines for your rec area. And as you travel to and from your spot at the lake, always have a sober driver.”

Over Memorial Day weekend, NSP troopers performed high-visibility patrols in the areas around Lake McConaughy and Harlan County Reservoir. Additional campaigns will take place at highly trafficked recreation areas throughout the summer.

From June 1 through Aug. 27, NSP troopers will be patrolling around recreation areas in southeast Nebraska as part of this summer’s effort. During these campaigns, NSP troopers will partner with Nebraska Game and Parks officers for boat patrols and perform high-visibility patrols monitoring for impaired drivers.

This effort is made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office.