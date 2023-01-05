Nebraska State Patrol busts 35 impaired drivers during holidays

LINCOLN – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
“This holiday season there was plenty of severe winter weather around the state, and our troopers kept busy helping motorists and working to keep the roadways safe,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “With the new year now underway, we encourage all Nebraskans to make safe driving a resolution for 2023 and beyond.”
In addition to 35 arrests for driving under the influence, troopers issued citations for speeding (552), no seat belt (14), improper child restraint (6), driving under suspension (50), open alcohol container (15) and minor in possession (11). Troopers performed 1,349 motorist assists during the campaign, which ran from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1.
People are also reading…
This effort was made possible with a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022
My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue.
During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.
While reporting on the consolidation of power and irrigation districts, it was challenging to distill into simple terms what was happening so that readers could understand the significance of the transaction.
In reporting improvements at Ravenna Lake, my goal was to expose a shiny jewel for camping enthusiasts, and in reporting the book ban debate, I wanted readers to know about one facet of a controversial topic.
Here are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022.
I enjoyed meeting the people behind this story, especially the family of “Butch” Siebenaler, the late owner of the rare Ford Mustang that fetc…
I suppose you never feel more humbled than after receiving a second chance at life. Roger Petersen opened up to describe his seven-year journe…
Remember that old saying, "Whiskey’s for drinkin’ and water’s for fightin’?" Not much has changed in that regard. Scarcity of water is making …
I genuinely enjoy exposing new ways for people to enjoy their recreational time. When an opportunity arose to tell about improvements to a cou…
Journalists are responsible for telling the public about the happenings of their government. An opportunity to inform and educate arose when t…