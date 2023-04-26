LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 13 impaired drivers from the road, including two drug-impaired drivers, during a special enforcement operation last weekend.

The effort, which ran from April 19-23, included high-visibility patrols throughout the state. During the operation, troopers arrested 11 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and two people for driving under the influence of drugs.

In addition to the arrests for impaired driving, troopers issued citations for speeding (295), driving under suspension (24), minor in possession of alcohol (2), open alcohol container (3), no seat belt (9) and improper child restraint (1). Troopers also performed 184 motorist assists during the campaign.

This effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.