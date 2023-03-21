LINCOLN – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 12 impaired drivers as part of a special enforcement effort around St. Patrick’s Day.

The campaign, which ran from March 16-18, included numerous law enforcement agencies across the state and the entire country.

In total, troopers arrested 12 motorists for driving under the influence. Troopers also issued citations for speeding (144), open alcohol container (9), minor in possession of alcohol (7), driving under suspension (8), no seat belt (3) and improper child restraint (2). Troopers also performed 98 motorist assists during the grant period.

NSP’s effort was made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

As spring arrives and busier travel seasons approach, NSP reminds all motorists to help keep Nebraska roads safe. Always drive sober, follow posted speed limits and traffic safety laws, avoid distractions and wear your seatbelt. Troopers will participate in many additional traffic safety initiatives throughout the spring and summer months.