COLUMBUS – Nebraska Public Power District will conduct a public hearing for the Kearney Power Project at 7 p.m. March 13 at Kearney’s Holiday Inn.

NPPD has identified a proposed route for the 115 kV transmission line from the Kearney TechOne substation on the east side of the city to the Tower substation on the west side.

The new line will increase the transmission system’s capacity to meet growing demand and further enhance reliability and resiliency in the Kearney area. The project is in the third phase, in which NPPD hosts a public hearing to present the proposed route.

Property owners along the proposed route were mailed a certified letter invitation to the public hearing.

One hour prior to the hearing an open house will be offered and will be self-paced, so attendees have time to visit with the project team. Similar to the previous open houses held in September and November 2022, this will be an opportunity to learn and ask questions about the project.

A self-paced virtual open house also will be available March 13 through April 12 at www.kearneypower.nppd.com.

The public hearing, required under Nebraska statutes, is conducted to present the proposed transmission project. A court reporter will be used to document all presentations by Nebraska Public Power District as well as public comments and questions.

The formal hearing will begin at 7 p.m. with a presentation from authorized NPPD representatives. The presentation will discuss the project need, engineering aspects, line route selections and the easement acquisition process. NPPD will take questions and comments at the conclusion of the formal hearing.

Once the public hearing concludes, there will be a 30-day comment period. Sometime after the comment period, NPPD will announce the final line route and begin meeting with landowners to discuss right-of-entry where needed to conduct initial activities on the property.

These activities include surveys of the proposed easement areas as well as appraisal work. After engineering is complete, right-of-way agents will meet with landowners to fully explain the project as it relates to their specific property and explain terms and conditions of the easement needed for the line.

According to its press release, NPPD strives for fair and respectful treatment of affected landowners during the entire process.

For more information about the Kearney Power Project, including newsletters and a map of the proposed route, visit www.kearneypower.nppd.com.