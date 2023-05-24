COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District has earned its third consecutive Diamond Level Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

NPPD is among 271 of more than 2,000 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation, and NPPD was originally honored in 2017 for the first time. “It’s a significant achievement to receive the Diamond Level RP3 designation and to be recognized among the best public power providers in the nation,” NPPD Retail General Manager Pat Hanrahan said. “It represents the hard work and pride our team takes in powering communities across the state.”

To earn an RP3 designation, a utility must complete an extensive application to show evidence of best practices in the four key disciplines, which is judged and scored by an 18-member panel of national public power experts. Utilities that have earned an RP3 designation demonstrate public power’s emphasis on achieving leading practices and providing a high level of service to communities.