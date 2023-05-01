LINCOLN — Kearney's Holiday Inn and Convention Center was among hospitality businesses honored in April by the Nebraska Hospitality Association during the Nebraska Hotelier of the Year Awards presented at the Embassy Suites by Marriott in Lincoln.
The winners, presented by geographic area, are:
Restaurateur of the Year
- Western: Runza of Gering.
- Central: Blue Fork Kitchen/Odyssey of Hastings.
- Eastern: Kerry’s Restaurant & Catering of McCool Junction.
- Metro: Villagio Pizzeria of Omaha.
Hotelier of the Year
- Western: Wilkinson Companies of North Platte.
- Central: Holiday Inn & Convention Center of Kearney.
- Eastern: Lied Lodge of Nebraska City.
- Metro: Embassy Suites Hotel of Lincoln.
The 2022 Nebraska Allied Member of the Year winner is the Nebraska Tourism Commission and the 2022 Nebraska Volunteer of the Year winner is Jack Miller.