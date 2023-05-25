Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN — With the official kickoff to summer rapidly approaching, Nebraska Game and Parks reminds park visitors to plan ahead and be prepared for crowds, construction and other changes at state parks across the state.

Drought continues to affect large portions of Nebraska. Guests should be prepared for campfire restrictions or closed boat ramps. Low water levels are affecting waterbodies across the state, particularly in the southeast. Guests are encouraged to call the park ahead of time to check their status. Expect boat ramps to be busy, so plan accordingly.

While many popular reservation-only spots already have been booked, same-day reservations and first-come, first-served sites may still be available at a park location near you. Find a park, plan a trip or make a reservation at OutdoorNebraska.gov.