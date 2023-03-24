LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has awarded $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to 14 economic recovery projects within Qualified Census Tracts in Greater Nebraska.

The QCT Recovery Grant Program – Greater Nebraska was created under LB 1024, also known as the Economic Recovery Act, to respond to the negative economic impacts of the coronavirus public health emergency.

NDED received applications for 30 projects, totaling over $30 million dollars in requests.

The funds awarded through the QCT Recovery Grant Program – Greater Nebraska provide grants to aid multiple Greater Nebraska Qualified Census Tracts in their economic recovery from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Awarded projects will revitalize public spaces in Greater Nebraska’s QCTs, create innovative housing solutions and help multiple Greater Nebraska QCTs attract, retain and develop a diverse and highly qualified workforce.

QCT Recovery Grant Program – Greater Nebraska recipients are:

• Banisters Leadership Academy — $368,500.

• Center for Rural Affairs — $750,000.

• Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska DBA University of Nebraska at Kearney — $400,000.

• City of Norfolk — $81,500.

• South Sioux City — $750,000.

• Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska — $750,000.

• United Way of South Central Nebraska Inc. — $750,000.

• City of Fairbury — $750,000.

• City of Fairbury — $1,000,000.

• City of Norfolk - $1,500,000

• Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska DBA University of Nebraska at Kearney- $750,000

• The Salvation Army DBA The Salvation Army of Norfolk - $1,000,000

• Nebraska Enterprise Fund - $750,000

• City of Beatrice - $400,000

For more information on QCT Recovery Grant Program – Greater Nebraska, visit the program webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/qct-recovery-grant-program/.

For information on other Economic Recovery Act programs, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/.