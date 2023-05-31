Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting on June 21 at KAAPA Ethanol at 15 South Central Ave. in Kearney.

The meeting is open to the public, providing the opportunity for public comment. The board will conduct regular board business, consider funding requests and set the budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, 245 Fallbrook Blvd., Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521, sending an email to renee.tichota@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of one-half-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer-directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.