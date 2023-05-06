LINCOLN — Mark Kliewer of Kliewer Auction Service in Aurora was elected president and Minden auctioneer Rusty Rhynalds, Rhynalds Auction & Realty LLC, has been elected vice president of the Nebraska Auctioneers Association for 2023-2024.

Kevin Schow, Schow Auction Service/Schow Realty, Paxton, was named 2023 Nebraska Auctioneer of the Year.

Miles Marshall, Marshall Land Brokers and Auctioneers, Kearney, and Col. Russ Moravec, Moravec Auction Co., David City, were inducted into the Nebraska Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame. Moravec and Marshall’s families were in attendance to watch them accept their awards.

Leah Schutz of Elwood, daughter of Vern and Amy Schutz, will graduate from Bertrand Public Schools and plans to attend Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture to major in Diversified Ag Management. She won a $1,000 scholarship from the auctioneers association.

Leah is the granddaughter of Garland Muirhead, and the late David Muirhead, Muirhead Auction & Realty LLC, Overton, Nebraska.