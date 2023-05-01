KEARNEY — During his long career, Robby Yendra has held nearly every title in the restaurant industry except one: owner.

That changed Monday with the opening of Nebraska Ale Works at 115 Second Ave., the former address of Old Chicago.

“It’s always been my dream to own my place,” Yendra said Saturday evening after Nebraska Ale Works’ staff put the finishing touches on what Yendra described as a successful soft opening.

Yendra said the long days of training paid off, and customers who flashed thumbs up after their dining experience seemed to concur.

“What I love about the restaurant business is the people,” Yendra said. “If you take care of your people, they’ll take good care of the customers.”

Yendra and veteran Kearney restauranteur Jim Gardner jointly own Nebraska Ale Works. As the name implies, the business plan is to capitalize on the growth of Nebraska’s beer brewing industry. There are more than 30 taps behind the Nebraska Ale Works’ bar, and most of them are brews from some of Nebraska’s best.

Yendra said beer is the star of the show, but the menu is intended to leave customers with flavorful impressions.

“It’s a chef-driven menu,” Yendra said. “A lot of what we serve is made from scratch.”

Offerings include plates that Nebraskans don’t encounter every day, including duck gumbo, bison meatloaf, chicken piccata and shrimp po’ boy sandwiches.

Yendra said the meatloaf is a combo of ground chuck, sirloin and brisket. The menu includes an assortment of pasta and pizza, such as pepperoni cream cheese pizza.

“We have very talented people in the kitchen,” Yendra said. “And our bartenders, we have a good nucleus. With our wait staff, we’ve gathered a very good nucleus.”

Nebraska Ale Works is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Yendra and Gardner extensively rebuilt and remodeled their venue, and they included a sandhill crane mural.

“The restaurant business is all about people and taking care of people. That’s the recipe for success,” Yendra said.