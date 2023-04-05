KEARNEY — Veteran restauranteur Jim Gardner plans to open his new venture, Nebraska Ale Works, in just a few weeks.

He said Tuesday that finishing touches on the interior of the place are unfolding rapidly and so is the exterior.

There’s just one hitch: Gardner needs more help.

Like so many businesses, Gardner wants to hire additional employees, but they don’t seem to be knocking down the door to his new place at 115 Second Ave., the former address for Old Chicago.

“We’ve hired 30 so far, but we’d like to double that if we can,” he said. Gardner is using social media and Indeed to gather his work force. He said it’s necessary to accelerate the hiring pace. Once the staff is assembled, it must be trained to do things the Gardner way.

“I want our guests to be served professionally,” he said. That means tending to details that matter to guests, he said.

Gardner thinks he’s hit on a winning formula with his Nebraska Ale Works venture: Nebraska-brewed beer and wine. There will be 33 beer taps and four wine taps, so customers can explore the many flavors produced at Nebraska’s breweries.

Gardner plans to mate a menu’s worth of flavorful foods, so customers can wash it down with their favorite brews.

Contractors stripped the interior walls of the former Old Chicago down to the studs to achieve a whole new look. Gardner said there's one element of the Old Chicago place he’s not tossing out: the World Beer Tour.

Customers who achieved greatness in their pewter mug quests drank a lot of beer. Gardner said that in many ways those World Tour customers were the foundation of success for Old Chicago, and he hasn’t forgotten the pewter mug crew.

In honor of the World Tour customers, Gardner intends to fill those generously proportioned mugs for the price of a pint.

“That’s a deal that will go on forever. Those folks drank a lot of beer to get those mugs,” he said.

Gardner's partner in the Nebraska Ale Works venture is restaurant veteran Robby Yendra, who will run the Ale Works.