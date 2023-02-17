February 18-26, 2023
Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney
Saturday, February 18
Youth Beef Livestock Judging Contest
Monday, February 20
Facilities open for cattle exhibitors
Tuesday, February 21
Opening Day Special Events
8 a.m. to noon – Commercial trade show set-up
9 a.m. – All sale cattle in place, check-in begins by breed
7 p.m. – Consignor banquet
Wednesday, February 22
Breed Cattle Shows, FFA Day
9 a.m. – Cattle shows start
North ring order: Maine Anjou, Chianina, AOB, Simmental, (30-minute break) Charolais, Shorthorn
South ring order: Limousin, Angus, Red Angus, Gelbvieh, (30-minute break) Hereford
Following breed shows – AYC (Aspiring Young Cattlemen program) Show
Pen Bull Show to follow AYC Show
Thursday, February 23
Sale Day
Pen bulls will sell in respective breed sales
11 a.m. – Order of sales: Simmental, Red Angus, Limousin, Gelbvieh, Hereford, AOB, Shorthorn, Maine Anjou, Chianina, Angus and Charolais
Followed by AYC Bred Heifer Sale and Commercial Pen Heifer Sale
6 p.m. – 2022-23 AYC Breeders and Youth Introductions
7 p.m. – Supreme Row (bulls followed by heifers). Barn party with the Loose Cannons Band.
Friday, February 24
10 a.m. – Barns open for Juniors
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Junior check-in
2 p.m. – Sullivan Supply Product Demo and H&H Show Supply Demo
5 p.m. – Fancy Heifer Show followed by Fancy Heifers and Prospect Steers on display
6 p.m. – Next Generation Burger Bash (Sale Block)
6:30 p.m. – Fancy Heifer Sale followed by Prospect Steers
Saturday, Feb. 25
Junior Show
8 a.m. – Showmanship (two rings)
Noon – Market Show (one ring, heifers followed by steers)
30 minutes following Market Show – Classic Premier Heifer Selection and Classic Premier Steer Show
Sunday, Feb. 26
Junior Show
8:30 a.m. – Breeding Heifer Show
Commercial Exhibits
Open Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.