Suspect in 21-year-old Colorado cold case found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — New DNA evidence has identified a former hospital maintenance worker as the prime suspect in a previously unsolved 1999 rape and killing of a woman in Colorado.

Authorities believe Ricky Severt is the man who was responsible for the killing of Jennifer Watkins, The Gazette reported Wednesday. DNA testing from Severt’s surviving relatives found that Watkins’ likely killer had more than a 99.99% chance of being a member of the suspect’s family. Severt’s work schedule placed him at the hospital on the day she disappeared.

Prosecutors completed their investigation into the new evidence this month and said they were “confident” the person responsible for Watkins’ death was Severt.

Severt was killed in a car crash in 2001, which has rendered the homicide case now officially closed.

“Though we cannot prosecute Mr. Severt for the crime he committed, we can at least provide answers to Jennifer’s loved ones,” the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.