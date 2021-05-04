Armed man believe linked to Kearney High lockout surrenders at Grand Island airport

GRAND ISLAND - A 19-year-old Phillips man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a private jet at Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

Tyler Caudill exited the plane and surrendered after Grand Island Police fired chemical munitions through an open door. As he left the plane, Caudill was carrying an AR-15 style rifle, said GIPD Police Capt. Dean Elliott.

During the two hours in which police communicated with Caudill, it appeared that he may have been trying to take off in the twin-engine jet, Elliott said.

According to a Kearney Police Department news release, Monday, Caudill of Phillips tried to open the secure doors of Kearney High School and was contacted by school staff in accordance with Kearney Public Schools secure entry protocol. He indicated he was there to visit a student, although he had no legitimate reason to be on school property.

He also wasn't listed as an authorized contact for the student, the release said, and was escorted from the school grounds.