KEARNEY – The expansion, restoration and renovation of the Museum of Nebraska Art is on track for a 2024 reopening.

This past fall, Phase One of construction began with the removal of both the parking lot and former sculpture garden, making way for the 23,000-square-foot addition. In an effort to maintain energy efficiency, 24 geothermal wells have been installed, thus creating temperature-controlled buildings throughout the seasons.

The next major milestone was the excavation of roughly 9,000 square feet of terrain, making way for the two-story expansion. Additional preparation includes removal of the surrounding ground water, followed with a foundation pour of approximately 600-800 cubic yards of concrete.

Upon completion of the three-foot foundation, steel members will be installed to bolster the massive wood timbers that will serve as supports of the new structure.

Bolstering the museum’s commitment to renewable, reusable and sustainable practices, MONA has selected Timberlyne – the award-winning structural timber manufacturer based in Wayne.

Timberlyne’s specialized machinery is designed specifically for this type of material and will precut all connections with extreme precision, greatly reducing the amount of work and time on the job site, resulting in lower costs.

The use of mass timber for post and beam construction is new to the Kearney area and offers a combination of aesthetics and sustainability, structural integrity and design flexibility as well as a long-lasting, low-carbon alternative to steel, concrete and masonry.

In addition, renovation work has begun in the landmarked building, including removing walls for the reimagined spaces, with some excavations revealing historic features that have been hidden for decades.

Where possible, the museum will include these revelations in the final design, honoring the original structure’s rich history and beauty.