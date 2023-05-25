Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN — The Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney has been awarded a $225,000 grant for event and tourism marketing, according to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

In addition, DED awarded the city of Kearney $41,160 for event and tourism marketing.

The MONA and city of Kearney grants were among $1.37 million from the Nebraska EDA Tourism Grant Program. Other grants went to:

Omaha: $352,000, Casa De La Cultura.

Beatrice: $150,000.

Omaha Theater Co.: $250,000.

Omaha: $352,000, Freedomtainment.

The grants cover events and marketing projects and planning and technical assistance projects. Awards in a third category — infrastructure projects — will be announced in the coming weeks, pending review and approval from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

DED received an allocation of $3.074 million from EDA to support the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sector, which was disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.