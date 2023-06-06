ALMA — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for a 2024 mountain lion hunting season at its Friday meeting in Alma.

For the first time, a harvest season will be proposed for mountain lions outside the Pine Ridge in northwest Nebraska. If approved, a Niobrara Unit will be created, encompassing parts of Brown, Cherry, Keya Paha, Rock and Sheridan counties in north-central Nebraska.

The objective for the Niobrara Unit will be to provide a harvest opportunity for mountain lions that will allow the population to remain resilient and healthy while slowing growth of the population.

Mountain lion presence has been documented in the Niobrara River Valley since 2001. There has been a resident reproducing population there since 2013, and information gathered through research suggests a population that is growing and will be resilient to harvest.

Season one in the Niobrara and Pine Ridge units would take place Jan. 2 through the end of February. The season would end immediately in a unit if the annual harvest limit or female sub-limit were reached. The Pine Ridge limit would be four mountain lions with a sub-limit of two females, and the Niobrara limit would be two mountain lions with a one female sub-limit.

Up to 320 permits would be issued by lottery in the Pine Ridge Unit and up to 160 permits will be issued in the Niobrara Unit. An auxiliary season would be held March 16 through the end of March if the annual harvest limit or female sub-limit are not reached during season one in a unit.

In other business, staff will recommend changes to sportfishing regulations that would allow archery paddlefish permit holders to harvest paddlefish in the spillway below Gavins Point Dam. The north wall and discharge canal would remain closed to archery paddlefish fishing.

Friday's meeting begins at 8 a.m. at the Alma Municipal Golf Course, 102 Dick Brown Memorial Drive.