LINCOLN — Volunteer motorcyclists are participating in the annual Pony Express Ride by riding across Nebraska to raise awareness about children’s mental health.

The Wednesday-Saturday ride focuses on the message that mental health is fundamental to overall health for individuals of all ages, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Riders will reenact the mail delivery service of the historic Pony Express by picking up letters written by youth, their families and other supporters about the importance of children’s mental health, their personal experiences and their journey with mental health.

The ride will finish at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, where the riders will deliver their letters to Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, DHHS Interim Director of Behavioral Health Tony Green and DHHS Chief Operating Officer Larry Kahl.

“The mental health of our children should be considered just as important as their physical health,” said Green.

Stops to pick up letters include:

Wednesday: Kick-off at Cirrus House in Scottsbluff.

Thursday: Sidney, Ogallala, North Platte, Gothenburg and Kearney.

Friday: Grand Island, York, Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont.

Saturday: Omaha and pre-rally at Lincoln Frontier Harley-Davidson.

Letters will be delivered at 1:30 p.m. at the State Capitol's north steps.

Individuals in need of mental health assistance can get it at these sources:

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — call, text or chat 988.

Your faith-based leader, your health care professional or your student health center on campus.

Nebraska Family Helpline — any question, any time. 888-866-8660.

Rural Response Hotline: 800-464-0258.

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (oprime dos para español) or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522.

National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453.

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673.