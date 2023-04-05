KEARNEY — It was in the midst of the pandemic when Terri Brush’s son, Parker, asked her if she could do anything in the world, what would she do?

“And I said, ‘Well, I would open a mobile coffee shop,’” Terri said.

Terri had spent 22 years as a daycare provider, and she is currently a site coordinator for the Kearney Community Learning Center after-school program. She had been perusing Pinterest and saw the success of restaurants who offered pick-up or mobile services during the lockdown. She’d always loved visiting coffee shops to see their unique atmospheres, and she missed the connection with other people during the lockdown.

“It would work really well to have a mobile coffee shop because people were still wanting to get out but not be exposed to other people,” Terri explained.

Little did Terri know that Parker was doing his own research after his short conversation with his mom. Parker, a business administration major at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, presented his research and his plan for a mobile coffee trailer to Terri.

“He laid it all out and had everything from the inside of the trailer out what the process would be and presented it to me. How could I say no?” Terri explained. “That was kind of what I wanted for my kids, to know that you can live your dreams. It doesn’t mean that they’re going to be successful, but you’ve got to try.”

Parker visited an array of coffee shops to see what their own business could offer, and he found a company in Denver that makes food trucks. By April 2022, the mother and son duo were ready to roll with their mobile coffee truck, Rise Coffee Co.

A teacher in Axtell reached out to the Brushes about bringing the coffee truck to the smaller community to sell drinks at the school. Word about Rise Coffee Co. began to spread, and they frequently set up in smaller communities such as Axtell and Minden. They also serve at businesses, such as Kearney Regional Medical Center and Buckle Inc. corporate offices, as well as at community and private events. They post their weekly schedule every Sunday on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Rise Coffee Co. offers a large variety of hot and cold drinks, including lattes, espresso, chai tea, blended drinks, fruit smoothies, hot chocolate, Italian sodas and more. Their most popular drinks include the s’mores latte and the peach cobbler smoothie.

“We’ve even taken those off the menu, and we still have people asking for it,” Terri said about the s’mores latte.

The pair have enjoyed working together, and being a family unit has helped them navigate some of the difficult parts of running a business.

“It’s nice working with family because in some instances, you want to feel comfortable and not necessarily have to tell employees how it is. Having that family mentality, it’s just like, this is what I need you to do. We can kind of bark at each other, and then we are back on it and rolling,” Parker said with a laugh.

With one year under their belts, Terri and Parker hope to keep growing and to spread the word about Rise Coffee Co. Connecting with their customers and providing a unique service is what matters most to them.

“We’ll be able to visit with people, and we’re finding out a lot about different people who come driving up. They want this and this and this, and they start opening up to us about their life stories. ... That’s probably one of my favorite parts,” Terri said.