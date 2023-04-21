AXTELL — With over a 100-year history in Axtell, Mosaic is focused on modernizing the campus and providing up-to-date services for its residents.

The nonprofit organization has a new executive director, Andrea Strong, at the helm, and it is undergoing a revitalization to benefit its residents and community. Since taking on the position at Axtell late last year, Strong’s focus has been on providing the best life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We want them to be integrated into the community. We want them to be vital parts of their community, and they have all the potential to do so. In a facility like Axtell, we hope that as we evolve, we will be that waypoint to help them accomplish that,” Strong said.

The revitalization process has included new activities, updated homes for residents, an updated facilities plan to meet the contemporary needs of services for the residents and a revised focus on staff and culture.

Many of the older buildings in Axtell followed a medical model, with large, hospital-like wards. Beginning back in the 1980s, those were replaced with cottages on the campus, according to a press release. One part of the revitalization plan is to update the six cottages to provide a home-like setting. Each individual will have their own bedroom, and each cottage will have a commons area and a kitchen to be shared by eight residents.

One cottage has been completed, and renovation has begun on a second cottage. During the construction process, residents temporarily move into other homes on campus for their safety and comfort.

“It’s been great. We just moved into the first home. The staff and the individuals had a great time redecorating. They went to Hobby Lobby to pick out decorations for their new home. There’s a lot of excitement around that,” Strong said.

Another construction project at Mosaic will be the removal of the Bethesda building. It was built in the 1950s, and it has been used for storage for about 30 years. Mosaic decided to tear down the structure for safety reasons and to save on maintenance costs.

“We’re starting to brainstorm ideas for the use of that space, but a three-story building just doesn’t really work into a modern game plan for this particular area,” Strong said.

With restrictions due to the pandemic lessening, Mosaic is focusing on providing more recreational activities for residents and integrating them into the community. A recreational therapist was hired to help with those activities, and they have been working to provide opportunities such as movie nights in Kearney, bowling and shopping.

Strong hopes the changes will provide the support and individual care each resident needs in Axtell.

“We want to have a facility that is modern and supportive, and we just need to refresh,” Strong said.

Mosaic in Axtell Building that will be taken down.jpg Mosaic Axtell Church.jpg Inside Museum p1.jpg Inside Museum p2.jpg Museum.jpg