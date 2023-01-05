Monthly events at UNK Planetarium to begin Friday, continue through May

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Planetarium events will begin Friday.
The season will begin with two shows Friday at the UNK Planetarium. Dr. Adam Jensen with the UNK Astronomy Department will present “How Do We Know What We Know About Stars?” at 7 p.m. and “The James Webb Space Telescope” at 8:15 p.m. The Planetarium is located on the ground floor of Bruner Hall of Science; it is accessible with room for 1-2 wheelchairs.
Each show is about 45-60 minutes. Shows are recommended for engaged grade school students through adults; they are not recommended for ages 2 and under.
Free tickets for reserved seating are available at https://unk-planetarium.ticketleap.com. Specific links for each show will be posted approximately one week before that show. Sixty seats are available for each show. Tickets that are not redeemed five minutes before each show will be released and walk-in attendees will be allowed.
The upcoming spring planetarium schedule includes:
Friday – Dr. Adam Jensen, UNK Astronomy Department, presents “How Do We Know What We Know About Stars?” at 7 p.m. and “The James Webb Space Telescope” at 8:15 p.m.
Feb. 3 – Dr. Joel Berrier, UNK Astronomy Department, presents “A History of Galaxies” at 7 p.m. and “A History of Galaxies” at 8 p.m.
March 3 – Dr. Adam Jensen, UNK Astronomy Department, presents “Understanding Other Worlds” at 7 p.m. and “Is Pluto A Planet?” at 8:15 p.m.
April 7 – Dr. Jeremy Armstrong, UNK Physics Department, presents “Element Factories in the Stars: The Synthesis of the Chemical Elements” at 7 p.m.
May 5 – Dr. Brandon Marshall, UNK Astronomy Department, presents “The Formation and Evolution of Stars” at 7 p.m. and “The Formation and Evolution of Stars” at 8 p.m.
