KEARNEY – Nick Hobbs, an associate professor in the Biology Department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, will unravel the history of hormones during the next UNK Science Cafe.

The event, titled “Hormones: The Cause of, and Solution to, All of Life’s Problems,” is hosted by Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society.

The study of hormones as we know it came into being at the turn of the 20th century. With their discovery, these “internal secretions” brought advances in treating numerous medical conditions as well as outrageous claims. This seminar will provide a brief history of the field of endocrinology, including its successes and missteps.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at The Loft, Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St., Kearney.

Hobbs received his bachelor’s degree in organismal biology from the University of Kansas in 2004 and completed his doctorate in 2012 at the University of Memphis, where he studied how food availability and food quality affected sexual behaviors in meadow voles.

He then went on to a postdoctoral position in the Breedlove/Jordan Lab in the neuroscience program at Michigan State University, where he studied how androgens, such as testosterone, affect the brain and behavior of mice lacking the androgen receptor. His lab is currently investigating the role of androgens in mediating the effects of food availability on olfactory and anxiety-like behaviors in mice.