MINDEN — Residents in the Minden school district will have the opportunity to vote May 9 for a new $29.5 million elementary school.

Earlier this month, the Minden Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of a special election for a $29.5 million bond for a new elementary school building.

The current building, East Elementary School, was constructed in 1925 and is located at 123 N. Minden Ave., near the heart of downtown Minden. The proposed project would include new elementary facilities built into the current junior-senior high school building.

Superintendent Jim Widdifield explained that capacity is one of the biggest issues the school has encountered with the current building. East Elementary currently houses students in preschool through third grade. For the 2022-23 school year, there were 20 students on the waiting list for preschool at East and nine on Head Start’s waiting list.

“When you have almost half of your potential class not getting into a preschool, that’s tough. And for that building, we just don’t have that room to grow," Widdifield said.

The school board considered three options, including a renovation of East Elementary that would bring everything up to code and involve asbestos abatement. The second option would include the renovation as well as adding on to the current elementary building. An addition would have added extra space for preschool programming and expansion of the gym.

“We still have an elementary that has a 100-year-old foundation on it and the 100-year-old roof,” Widdifield said.

Renovating and/or adding on to the building would also cause a displacement of students.

“Either way we cut it with the first option, that second option, we are more than likely going to have to displace kids for a certain amount of time because you can’t guarantee that they could get it all done in a summer because you just don’t know what’s below the dirt,” Widdifield said.

If the bond passes, the new elementary school would grow from 35,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet. Bringing the elementary and middle schools together would allow the district to downsize to two cafeterias and two libraries. An additional gym would be part of the new project, and it would provide a secure point of entry for the elementary and middle school.

The bond would also address parking issues that stakeholders have brought to the board’s attention.

“We’re going to add additional parking to the high school that’s been in need for the last five to six years and has been something that has been consistent as far as people’s concerns,” Widdifield said. “We’re taking in people’s feedback, and we’ve already made some changes.”

In November 2015, Minden passed a $23.8 million bond for the current high school, and there is 12 years remaining on the current bond. If the elementary school bond passes, Widdifield anticipates a groundbreaking in spring 2024 and for construction to last about 18 months. CMBA Architects of Omaha has been selected as the architect for the prospective project, and Boyd Jones of Omaha will be the general contractor.

The school has hosted three tours of East Elementary for the public, and they plan to host more in April as the election approaches. They have also devoted a section to their website, mindenwhippets.org, about the project.

Bringing the schools together would not only provide more opportunities for students, but it would also give teachers more opportunities to discuss and collaborate, Widdifield said.

“We want to just keep doing things together. ... I just want them to be able to use the amenities that everybody else has. If they want to go out and use the track? They walk down the hall, and they go out to the track. They want to use the theater. They walk in there, and they use the theater. Just little things I know that they’d appreciate,” Widdifield said.