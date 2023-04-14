HILDRETH — A Minden man is facing multiple felony charges after being found unconscious in a vehicle with a loaded shotgun in his lap.

On April 7, Hildreth Police Chief Dale Casper requested assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office due to a subject passed out in a vehicle in an alley east of Wilcox-Hildreth Public School in Hildreth. When Franklin County Sheriff Bryon Detlefsen arrived on the scene, the person was identified as Logan Aspegren, 33, of Hildreth, according to the arrest affidavit.

As Detlefsen approached the passenger side of the running vehicle, he observed Aspegren “passed out” in the driver’s seat. A shotgun was lying with the butt in between Aspegren’s legs and the barrel on the dash. The vehicle was locked, and the two officers beat on the window and yelled to wake Aspegren.

After several verbal commands, Aspegren rolled down the window and unlocked the doors. Aspegren exited the vehicle and was detained in order to secure the gun and to be properly identified.

When Detlefsen removed the shotgun from the vehicle, he opened the receiver and a live cartridge ejected from the gun. Detlefsen located brass knuckles and a knife on Aspegren’s person. It was confirmed by dispatch that Aspegren has a criminal background. He was placed under arrest and lodged in Franklin County Jail.

Aspegren has been charged in Franklin County Court with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, loaded shotgun in a vehicle, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and theft of $500 or less.

Judge Michael Mead set Aspegren’s bond at 10% of $250,000. He is scheduled to appear April 24 in Franklin County Court.