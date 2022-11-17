Minden antique store hosts grand opening event today, Friday, Saturday

MINDEN — A new Minden business will host a grand opening celebration this week.

Hidden Treasures Antiques and More, 305 N. Minden Ave., will host a grand opening event 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. The store will be open until 8 p.m. Friday for Girl’s Night Out in Minden. Enter through the white door on Third Ave.

There will be cookies and coffee available, and customers can sign up for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate.

Hidden Treasures is a small-town antique store that aims to maintain a variety of antiques and collectibles for all customers. The store’s regular business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and closed Sunday-Monday.

For more information, call 308-528-1040 or visit www.hiddentreasuresantiquesandmore.com.