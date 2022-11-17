 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Minden antique store hosts grand opening event today, Friday, Saturday

  • 0

Flea market shopping is the best, flea market stories are even better and the one you’re about to hear might just be the greatest one yet! Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

MINDEN — A new Minden business will host a grand opening celebration this week.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Hidden Treasures Antiques and More, 305 N. Minden Ave., will host a grand opening event 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. The store will be open until 8 p.m. Friday for Girl’s Night Out in Minden. Enter through the white door on Third Ave.

There will be cookies and coffee available, and customers can sign up for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate.

Hidden Treasures is a small-town antique store that aims to maintain a variety of antiques and collectibles for all customers. The store’s regular business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and closed Sunday-Monday.

For more information, call 308-528-1040 or visit www.hiddentreasuresantiquesandmore.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney man sent to prison for 2021 shooting

Kearney man sent to prison for 2021 shooting

Tyler Divan, 23, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to three to 10 years in prison for attempted distribution of meth, three to 15 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and five to 10 years in prison for first-degree assault.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Child poisonings linked to cough medicine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News