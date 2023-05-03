LINCOLN — Miles Marshall has been inducted into the Nebraska Auctioneers Hall of Fame. The ceremony was Saturday during the NeAA's annual convention at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Lincoln.

Marshall, a seasoned auctioneer with over 45 years of experience in the industry, was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the profession, his unwavering commitment to excellence, and his exceptional leadership skills.

Throughout his career, he has conducted countless successful auctions and has earned a reputation for being one of the most skilled and knowledgeable auctioneers in the state.

"It really is an honor, very humbling," said Marshall. "The association has been very good to our family, over the years and actually over the generations. The auction business is very important to our family, it’s what we do, it’s what we do for a living full-time, always have, and that makes this award that much more meaningful.”

Marshall's dedication to the auctioneering profession extends beyond the auction block. He has been actively involved in the NeAA, serving on various committees and holding leadership positions, including president, Auctioneer of the Year and past bid-calling champion.

He has also mentored numerous aspiring auctioneers, sharing his expertise and helping them achieve success in the field.

Marshall’s career started over 45 years ago after attending Missouri Auction School. He began by helping his dad, Robin Marshall, and uncle, Eugene Marshall, who together operated Kearney Livestock Market. Miles built his business and reputation on honesty and integrity, becoming one of the leaders and innovators of selling real estate at absolute auction. Through his 45 years, Miles has personally sold over 1,000 farms and ranches.

Marshall has been an auctioneer on Kearney Catholic’s GOLD fundraiser auction since its inception in 1994. He has donated his time and talents to 4-H livestock auctions in numerous counties throughout central Nebraska as well as many other charity auctions.

The Nebraska Auctioneers Hall of Fame was established in 1995 to honor outstanding auctioneers who have made significant contributions to the auction industry in Nebraska. Inductees are recognized for their professional achievements, leadership and community service.