HOLDREGE – The Natural Resources District with authority over the “water mound” underlying Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties has voted its support for a group of irrigators worried about losing control of the mound.

The 7-5 vote by the Tri-Basin NRD’s Board of Directors in support of Citizens Opposed to the Merger came during a special meeting of the Tri-Basin Board Wednesday in Holdrege.

“This is a big step,” Citizens Opposed President Gary Robison of Bertrand said in a prepared statement. “It’s important to us because the board who oversees the management of the Tri-Basin NRD and their oversight of our groundwater resources are also concerned about adequate representation for their constituents after this merger.”

If the merger is approved, the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District Board would have 23 members. Through attrition, the board would shrink to 14 members, with six of them representing irrigators’ interests in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. The remaining eight members would represent counties where the merged districts’ assets are located, including Keith County in western Nebraska, home of Lake McConaughy and some of Central’s hydroelectric and canal facilities.

Tri-Basin governance includes three watersheds: the Platte, Republican and Little Blue rivers. The water mound underlies more than 580,000 acres of irrigated cropland, according to Tri-Basin General Manager John Thorburn.

“The delivery of canal water over decades has recharged our groundwater. We want to do everything to protect that,” Thorburn said. He believes the 7-5 vote reflects his board members’ desire to manage and conserve the mound.

“Their primary concern is the representation on the proposed new district. It would disadvantage our area and potentially interfere with our ability to protect our groundwater supplies,” Thorburn said.

The Hub attempted to reach a Tri-Basin Board member to comment on the 7-5 vote, but the attempt was not successful.

Devin Brundage, Central’s general manager, declined to comment on Tri-Basin’s 7-5 vote supporting Citizens Opposed to the Merger, but he said he appreciates the opportunity to address the proposed merger during Wednesday’s special meeting.

Brundage told the Hub that Central understands the importance of protecting water resources, and that management and conservation will continue as priorities if the Central-Dawson merger is approved.

“Central has long been a strong partner with Tri-Basin as well as the other NRDs and our state in innovating ways to achieve sustainability in our water supply for our region,” Brundage said, “and we are so excited to continue those relationships with our new partners as the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District.”

Tri-Basin’s support for COTM comes as the Nebraska Power Review Board prepares for a hearing next week that could decide the fate of the Central and Dawson merger.

The Power Review Board will hear testimony for and against the merger beginning on Wednesday. Hearing time is reserved for Thursday if additional testimony will occur. The Power Review Board will have 60 days to decide to approve or deny the merger.

Leaders of the Central and Dawson districts worked two years studying the proposed merger and conducting public meetings to explain it to customers and the public in communities that would be affected.

In October 2022, members of the Central and Dawson boards voted to proceed with the merger and to pursue the Nebraska Power Review Board’s approval. Irrigators protested the vote, saying it was a rush decision that came at the height of harvest, when many farmers could not leave their fields to attend the merger meeting.

COTM organized within days of the merger vote and announced it had 75 members and more than $225,000 in the bank.

COTM’s primary concern – the water mound – formed through the decades since the 1930s as water from supply canals and other sources gradually formed in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties.

Contrary to trends in which aquifers and other water resources are drying up, the mound is growing, thanks to careful management and conservation.