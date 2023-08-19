HOLDREGE — Citizens Opposed to the Merger (COTM) has decided to end its lawsuit against Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.

COTM’s case involved potential violations of Nebraska’s Open Meetings Act by Central.

COTM said in a statement Friday, “In light of the Central Board of Directors’ July 28 decision to not proceed with the merger with Dawson Public Power District, and statements made by Central General Manager Devin Brundage and President Dave Rowe representing that no further plans are in the works to pursue merger discussion any further, COTM believes that devoting additional resources to the litigation, either by itself or CNPPID, is wasteful.

“Given Central’s leadership assertions and COTM’s desire to enter into a productive collaborative working relationship to improve Central, we felt continuing this legal proceeding was not in the best interests of our group or Central,” stated Gary Robison, a Bertrand irrigator and president of COTM.

COTM opposed Central’s proposed merger with Dawson Public Power District. Among the reasons to oppose the merger, COTM was concerned that Central irrigators in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties would be underrepresented on the new power and irrigation district’s board and could lose control of irrigation resources vital to crop production in south-central Nebraska.

“We believe that our group has been successful in raising awareness of the importance of Central’s continued surface water delivery for the benefit of all who live and work in the Tri-Basin NRD area and the counties of Kearney, Phelps, and Gosper,” COTM said in its statement.

“From COTM’s expert’s detailed financial review of Central, we are optimistic about the future and Central’s continued viability for generations to come. The ability of Central’s hydro facilities to provide dispatchable green energy, (unlike wind and solar which cannot be dispatched as they only provide green energy when the wind blows and the sun shines) is unique and invaluable. Central’s hydro units are more valuable than ever because of the dispatchable green energy capacity.”

COTM is working on communicating a summary of these findings and COTM’s outlook to our membership and other interested parties, according to COTM’s Friday statement.