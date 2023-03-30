KEARNEY — Meredith Johnson has been selected as the new principal of Emerson Elementary School beginning in August 2023.

“Mrs. Johnson will be an excellent fit for Emerson,” said Sara Paider, director of PK-5 education. “She has done a fantastic job as assistant principal for Bryant and Emerson and will be able to seamlessly transfer into this position.”

Johnson has worked for Kearney Public Schools since 2016, first as a resource teacher at Emerson Elementary and, since 2020, as assistant principal at Emerson and Bryant Elementary schools. She received her master's degree of education in educational leadership in 2021 from Doane University and received her master of arts in education in 2015 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“I am honored to accept the principal position of Emerson Elementary,” stated Johnson. “As the principal, I look forward to serving and supporting the hard-working and dedicated staff and students. Emerson has been my home for the past seven years, and I am humbled to continue the journey as an advocate for the continued progress of our school community.”

Jason Mundorf, KPS superintendent, said that Kearney Public Schools will begin an immediate search to replace Johnson, who served as assistant principal for Bryant and Emerson Elementary schools.

“Meredith Johnson has spent the bulk of her career at Emerson Elementary as a teacher, a teacher-leader and most recently as their assistant principal,” said Mundorf. “She is well versed with the staff, the school community and students, and she will provide a natural transition from Mrs. True’s tenure. Mrs. Johnson has excelled in every role she’s had in KPS and will soon be viewed as an excellent principal and leader for our district. We are thrilled she is taking the leadership role at Emerson and look forward to having her continue building on the excellent work Mrs. True has been leading for the past four years.”

Johnson replaces Jenn True, who accepted a transfer position to Buffalo Hills Elementary.