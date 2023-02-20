KEARNEY – Wendy Space said she’s had her share of problems with addiction and behavioral issues, so when she spotted a job post for a specialist to support individuals with the same problems, she was stoked.

“That’s my job! I prayed that I would get that job,” said Space, a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Space did land the job she was praying for, and today she’s a member of a special two-person unit that’s helping Kearney and Buffalo County law enforcement do a better job dealing with situations where someone is suffering through a mental crisis.

Space’s supervisor and co-worker on the co-responder team is Megan Morris. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from the University of Texas in Austin, and she’s experienced as a co-responder with the Austin Police Department.

Earlier this year Morris and Space were hired to form the Kearney and Buffalo County Co-Responder Unit. Kearney, Buffalo County and Region III Behavioral Health Services received a total of $300,000 from the Federal Department of Justice to form the unit. Since Kearney’s grant, DOJ has awarded funds to Grand Island to form its own co-responder unit.

Morris said she brings a softer touch to situations where someone is suffering from a mental breakdown. Her experience in Austin also helps her respond to other kinds of crises, such as accidental deaths, murders and other situations where people need help to cope with tragedy, such as a suicide in their family.

Both Morris and Space, a Minden native, recently arrived in Kearney to establish the co-responder unit. The goal is to do a better job responding to mental health crises. Morris schedules time on duty so she can be available as a co-responder. She rides with officers to emergencies, where she’s usually the first to approach a person in crisis.

As a peer support specialist, Space functions in a follow-up capacity. She meets with individuals and lines them up with professionals who can help them maintain stability.

Space said that counseling and medication can be helpful in treating mental disabilities, but it’s best that individuals want to be helped. Space said individuals who might have balked about receiving help change their tune during consultations with her. Once they learn about Space’s personal history, they’re more open to getting help.

“I’m able to open up about it, and I’ve dealt with many of the agencies who work hard to help people,” Space said.

Morris and Space say the co-responder approach can produce win-win situations, first for the victims of mental health crises and also for law officers. They are trained to respond to a broad variety of situations, but one of the toughest is a mental health crisis.

Morris said Kearney and Buffalo County officers generally perform well when dispatched to a mental crisis, but they appreciate when a co-responder can ride along. Morris said a co-responder like her brings know-how to the situation. She said local officers she’s worked with really want to learn more so they can serve the needs of more people.

Space said it can be very satisfying to help an individual begin their journey to mental stability.

“I call them and see if we can help. I try to support them,” she said. “One in four people experience mental health issues.”

Morris said it’s encouraging to hear so many law officers supporting her co-responder role and learning how they can improve their response to those types of situations.

“A lot of them feel it’s been a rising problem and they’re glad to have help,” Morris said.

Space agreed that officers are showing a big interest in improving their skills so they can help individuals become more stable and less likely to need help in a mental emergency.

“I’ve not met anyone who is not on board with this,” Space said. She stressed the importance of intervention if someone may be in danger of hurting themselves. “The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, 988, is a really good number to call.”