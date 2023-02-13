KEARNEY – It took a while longer than expected, but the Kearney/Buffalo County mental health co-responder program finally is staffed and doing what it was intended to do.

“It’s a change for the better. We have someone who can respond with us and help people who are having a mental crisis,” said Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller.

He and Kearney Chief of Police Bryan Waugh worked with Beth Baxter at Region III Behavioral Services and Lutheran Family Services in Lincoln to land grants to pay for the co-responder program, which now has a staff of two.

One of those two staffers rides along with police officers or sheriff’s deputies to situations in which an individual is experiencing a mental health crisis. The second staffer acts in a support role, finding follow-up help for individuals who may need counseling and medical assistance to function more normally.

Goals for the co-responder program • Reduce or eliminate the number of 911 calls that result in repeat encounters with someone with acute behavioral health (mental illness and/or substance use disorder) needs. • Reduce the number of psychiatric acute hospitalizations and emergency room encounters that occur from unmet behavioral health needs. • Prevention of unnecessary incarceration and/or Emergency Protective Custody/hospitalization of individuals experiencing a behavioral health disorder. • Connect community-based behavioral health providers with individuals receiving the co-responder interventions. • Provide alternate care in the least restrictive environment through a coordinated systemwide approach. • Provide care coordination as needed. • Facilitate the return of law enforcement units to patrol activities.

“It can be hard. You learn what works for you,” said Megan Morris, who has been working several months in the co-responder role.

In addition to bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Texas in Austin, Morris brings to Kearney several years of experience with the Austin Police Department.

Morris said her job in Texas was similar to her new role in Kearney – she assisted with victim services where homicides, suicides, overdoses or domestic violence could be involved.

She said she has been getting her “feet in the water” since mid-December when she arrived in Kearney. She describes her new city as a “sweet, calm town.”

Morris said she is grateful for the reception she has received in Kearney, where police officers and sheriff’s deputies have been welcoming and respectful.

Miller said Morris brings credibility to her position, and law officers appreciate her advice. Morris said officers and deputies do pretty well in their handling of mental health crises.

Morris’ partner, Wendy Space, has a different role to play as the peer support specialist. While Morris is a first responder, Space functions in a follow-up role.

She will offer advice to individuals needing help and arrange attention from mental health professionals for counseling and medical assistance.

The goal is twofold, say Morris and Space. First, they manage the mental health crisis, and then they provide follow-up support so individuals can remain on course to stabilize and improve their mental health.

Space brings two kinds of credentials to her work. A resident of Minden, she possesses a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Space also earned a degree in substance abuse from the school of hard knocks. She said the job description for her position requires that she possesses real world experience with addiction.

Space said she was excited to see the peer support specialist job description because her substance abuse issues actually helped qualify her for the job, along with her experience with agencies and organizations that help people like her.

“After people learn what I have been through, they open up about their mental health issues,” Space said. “I try to help them on their journey.”

Morris and Space’s work is funded by a $250,000 grant from the federal Department of Justice to the county and city law agencies and another $50,000 to Region III.

Miller said the grants were awarded in 2022, but implementing the co-responder program was delayed when local organizers found it difficult to hire qualified staffers.

“We had been looking for a long time to find someone who could ride along,” Miller said.

He said they will apply for an extension of the grant because of its delayed start. The money is supposed to fund two years of co-responder services in Kearney and Buffalo County.

So far, the co-responder program is doing everything Waugh and Miller hoped it could, Miller said.

The co-responder program is based on the belief that mental health professionals know better how to respond in crises better than most law enforcement officers. In many encounters, the mental health professional can “talk down” the individual. That makes it possible to get that person where they need to be for help, and it frees police officers and sheriff’s deputies to return to patrolling.

In many situations, the mental health professionals are on the scene with the deputy or police officer using their knowledge to safely de-escalate the situation. The mental health professionals can assist in other ways. Following a recent suicide, the professionals assisted first responders and other individuals who were closely associated with the situation, Miller said.

Last year Kearney and Buffalo County were Nebraska’s sole non-metro recipients of the DOJ co-responder grants. Since then, Grand Island and Hall County have been funded.

“Giving us a resource like this grant makes us feel a lot better about being able to do a good job,” Miller said.

According to DOJ, a behavioral health professional is “embedded” at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center during peak hours. Professionals are on call the rest of the day to respond as needed.

Region III Administrator Beth Baxter said co-responders will help defuse potentially explosive situations.

With the co-responder program, it’s hoped that mental health crises can be addressed and brought under control, freeing deputies and officers to respond to other emergencies.

The Buffalo County Jail has a mental health professional on staff.

Baxter, who has been a behavioral health professional for more than 30 years in Kearney, told the Hub last year that she has observed a growing need for behavioral health services. That was evident after the floods of 2019, when people were traumatized by the flooding and how it radically changed their lives.

Organizations such as Buffalo County Community Partners, South-Central Behavioral Health Services, Jenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation and others are rising to the challenge, she said.

Miller said as the co-responder program establishes itself, individuals trapped in a cycle of arrests, incarceration and run-ins with the law will receive help to live more normal lives.