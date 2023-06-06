KEARNEY — Many of the participants in a youth mental health conference are calling for more comprehensive care for young people.

The Nebraska School Mental Health Conference on Wednesday and Thursday at the Younes Conference Center North in Kearney will convene mental health experts, educators and community members to discuss the need for comprehensive mental health services in schools and how such services can improve the social, emotional and physical wellbeing of young people.

The conference, presented by The Kim Foundation and Educational Service Unit #3, seeks to address a serious and growing concern. Young people are dealing with higher levels of mental health issues than ever before. More than 2.5 million youth in the United States have severe depression, and 60% of youth with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment. In Nebraska, suicide is the No. 2 cause of death for people ages 10-24.

“It’s a difficult time to be a young person, and we know that many school-age children and teenagers don’t have access to essential mental health services,” Julia Hebenstreit, executive director of The Kim Foundation, said. “Students spend a majority of their time at school and with educators, which is why it's more important than ever for schools to have appropriate services, resources and staff to address and maintain youth mental health.”

The conference will include expert keynote speakers, several breakout sessions and a panel discussion among high school students from Randolph, North Bend, Alliance, Gering and Millard West High School.

Conference details

When: Wednesday and Thursday.

Where: Younes Conference Center North, 707 Talmadge St., Kearney, NE 68845.

Featured speakers

● Mark Anthony Garrett is a leading expert in child welfare and K-12 education on topics such as teacher leadership, youth empowerment and building relationships.

● Dr. Mark Sander is the co-director and co-founder of the Midwest Center for School Mental Health. He is also a senior clinical psychologist for Hennepin County, in Minnesota, and the director of School Mental Health for Hennepin County and the Minneapolis Public Schools.

● Angee Stevens is a licensed clinical social worker with more than 20 years of experience as a mental health professional working with youth and their families.

● Theodora Schiro is a veteran educator, former K-12 teacher and school administrator. She is the author of “A Culture of Caring: A Suicide Prevention Guide for Schools (K-12).”

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal crisis or emotional distress, call or text the 988 Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.