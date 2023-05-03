KEARNEY — Cold weather put a damper on Meadowlark Elementary School first graders' mission to raise money for the Salvation Army. But they will have a second chance to ring the bells May 11 at Hilltop Mall in Kearney.

After the students' opportunity to ring bells for the Salvation Army was canceled due to cold weather in December, the class will "Ring in the Spring" to raise funds for the organization.

The Meadowlark first graders will be singing and ringing from 4:30 to 6 p.m. May 11 in front of the Hilltop Mall. The students will sing some of their morning songs, and they may throw in a Christmas carol or two. They will plan to be in front of the main Hilltop Mall doors with the red kettle, some signs explaining their purpose and some tunes blaring.