LEXINGTON – Mary “Liz” Wroblewski of Ravenna has become the first woman to serve on the Dawson Public Power District Board of Directors.

Wroblewski represents Dawson PPD's Buffalo Subdivision in Ravenna. She is an incoming board member and fills the seat of incumbent Dave Dwiggins.

Wroblewski is a retired elementary school teacher. She and her husband, Mark, are the former owners of Wroblewski Feed Supply.

“I believe in public power,” Wroblewski said. “I’ve always been interested in the environment and energy, and I want to give back to my community.”

Wroblewski and directors Tyler Kugler of Elwood and David Pieper of North Platte were sworn in to begin their six-year terms during a recent meeting of the Dawson PPD Board.

Kugler represents the Dawson Subdivision in Elwood. He was elected to represent customers in the Dawson Subdivision and fills the seat of longtime board member Paul Neil.

Kugler is a fourth-generation farmer with ground in the Johnson Lake area. While participating in the Nebraska LEAD Program, he became interested in serving in a publicly-elected role.

“It’s important to have a say in our public power system,” Kugler said. “I hope to learn as much as I can and as fast as I can to be an active participant within my first year.”

Pieper represents the Lincoln Subdivision in North Platte. He was elected to fill the seat of retiring board member Bill Henry. A third-generation farmer, Pieper and his family conduct the day-to-day operations of the business.

“The distribution of power is integral to this part of the state, and I hope to do my part to ensure that costs are controlled while providing our customers reliable and affordable power,” Pieper said.

Dawson PPD is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south-central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. Organized in 1937, Dawson PPD provides service to more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains more than 5,800 miles of power lines.

The district’s 5,800-square-mile territory includes all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier counties.

Dawson PPD also serves several villages, including Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa and Pleasanton.