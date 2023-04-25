KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a child at the Kearney Family YMCA.

According to the arrest affidavit, a YMCA staff member reported to the Kearney Police Department that a former YMCA employee, Zachariah Uden, 20 allegedly inappropriately touched a juvenile female in April or May 2022 while working at the YMCA.

Uden worked at the YMCA from March 2021 to August 2022, and he was involved in a wide array of youth activities, including supervising naptime for children in the afternoons.

After a KPD officer contacted Uden, he arrived at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center and was read his Miranda rights. Uden gave details of the alleged incident to law enforcement.

Uden is charged in Buffalo County Court with third-degree sexual assault. Judge John P. Rademacher set Uden’s bond at $5,000 cash or surety.

Uden is scheduled to appear May 24 in Buffalo County Court for a preliminary hearing.