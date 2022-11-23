Man arrested after report of shots fired in Upland

UPLAND — A man was taken into police custody after reports of shots fired Tuesday in Upland.

At 12:11 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence located on South Inland Ave. in Upland for a disturbance with the possibility of shots fired.

While deputies were en route, another report of shots fired was received. Deputies requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Upon arrival, contact was made with a female subject, who was then removed from the scene to safety. Law enforcement officers from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Hildreth Police Department and the Franklin Police Department secured the scene. At approximately 2 p.m., the male suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody.

Charges are currently pending, and further information will be released when available.